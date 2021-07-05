Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is setting his sights on making the England squad for next year's World Cup after missing out on Euro 2020.

Bamford, whose 17 goals last season meant he was the second-highest English scorer in the Premier League behind Three Lions captain Harry Kane, told BBC Radio Leeds: "I want to try to get to the World Cup.

"That's my big thing this year. So I have to replicate the season - in fact, improve it, because you need to see that constant progression."

The 27-year-old forward arrived at Elland Road in August 2018 from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal, with an initial fee of £7m rising to £10m.

"I'm really demanding," added Bamford, who has 43 goals in 110 appearances for the Whites.

"If I push to achieve something and I haven't done it, I put more onus on myself to try and get there next time."

