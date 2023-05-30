Bayern Munich are prepared to pay £95m to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, with the German side determined to beat Arsenal to the signature of the 24-year-old. (Mirror), external

Paris St-Germain are interested in making a shock move for Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs interested in Leicester City's James Maddison and the 26-year-old England midfielder could go for about £40m. (Mirror), external

