New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has appointed Kristian Wilson as the club's first-team coach.

Wilson began his coaching career with Sheffield United's academy, working with the likes of Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

He later moved to Manchester City, joining Vieira's elite development squad coaching team, before going on to work with the former Arsenal and France midfielder again at New York City FC and Nice.

"It's a dream as a coach to come through all the different experiences I've come through, to now be working in the Premier League," Wilson told the club's website., external