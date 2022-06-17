Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen will not "be defeatist" when they go to Celtic Park for their opening Scottish Premiership fixture on 31 July.

"Celtic is a tough game but we're not going to go there and be defeatist, we're going to go there and hopefully be in good form coming off the back of a good League Cup campaign and feeling good about ourselves," Goodwin told Aberdeen's media outlets. "That is the plan.

"Obviously the New Year, some big games to look forward to then as well.

"It's going to be a little bit strange with the month's break in the middle of the season for the World Cup, but listen, exciting times and it makes it all a bit more real, now that we're back for pre-season and those fixtures are out."