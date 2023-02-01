Tuanzebe joins Stoke on loan
Published
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.
There is no option or obligation for the Potters to buy the 25-year-old at the end of the campaign.
Stoke City are pleased to announce the signing of Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season 🤝— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 1, 2023
