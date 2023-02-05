Analysis: Tottenham 1-0 Man City

By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Harry Kane was still dressed in his Tottenham kit when he took a phone call from Antonio Conte 45 minutes after the final whistle to congratulate him on becoming Spurs' all-time top scorer.

Spurs boss Conte was forced to miss his side's fine win after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

At the same time Conte was on the phone to Kane, Emerson Royal was just about catching his breath in the home dressing room.

The Brazil defender had just produced one of his best performances in a Tottenham shirt to help his side to three very important points.

Emerson responded to the arrival of new signing Pedro Porro with a magnificent display as Spurs won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October.

He was proactive at both ends of the pitch and won his battle with Jack Grealish.

After Newcastle dropped points at home to West Ham on Saturday, this was a productive weekend for Tottenham in the race to finish in the top four.

The question now is: will Spurs back this performance up at Leicester on Saturday?