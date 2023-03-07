Journalist Rory Smith said while Manchester United's embarrassing loss to Liverpool was damaging, it won't undercut everything Erik ten Hag has achieved so far this season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "There was no marking, there was no tracking back, there was nothing there.

"Everything United have built this season, all of which is real, it just disappeared immediately. It was quite eerie to watch how everything could fall apart in the space of 40 minutes."

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green added: "It's not like they were trying to attack to reduce the deficit They gave up. You don't see that often in professional football that a team en masse just gave up.

"That's purely what it is, it just should not happen. It could have been more."