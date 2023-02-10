Potter on Sterling setback, form struggles and derby intensity

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:

  • Raheem Sterling is a doubt after taking a kick to his knee in training. Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria are still out but nearing a comeback from injury, as is Mateo Kovacevic, who has returned training with the team.

  • "Nothing to report" on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future after the striker was linked with a loan move to Los Angeles FC in the United States: "While he’s here he’s doing what I expect, which is to train and act well."

  • Joao Felix "is a player who can make a difference for us" as the striker returns from a three-match ban after being sent off on his debut.

  • Chelsea’s lack of away wins in the league is "not a statistic we like" and "something we have to address".

  • With Chelsea ninth in the table, having won one of their past six league games, Potter said: "I’m not stupid. If the results aren’t what this club needs, I’m responsible. I’m going through the process of helping the players improve and it’s a complicated process at the moment. "

  • Potter has had "regular dialogue" with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and said: "The expectations have always been the same. We want to develop a team that ultimately wins."

  • Chelsea have to recognise it’s a London derby and match the intensity of a West Ham side who are "competitive, organised, have good players and always know what they're doing".

