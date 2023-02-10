Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:

Raheem Sterling is a doubt after taking a kick to his knee in training. Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria are still out but nearing a comeback from injury, as is Mateo Kovacevic, who has returned training with the team.

"Nothing to report" on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future after the striker was linked with a loan move to Los Angeles FC in the United States: "While he’s here he’s doing what I expect, which is to train and act well."

Joao Felix "is a player who can make a difference for us" as the striker returns from a three-match ban after being sent off on his debut.

Chelsea’s lack of away wins in the league is "not a statistic we like" and "something we have to address".

With Chelsea ninth in the table, having won one of their past six league games, Potter said: "I’m not stupid. If the results aren’t what this club needs, I’m responsible. I’m going through the process of helping the players improve and it’s a complicated process at the moment. "

Potter has had "regular dialogue" with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and said: "The expectations have always been the same. We want to develop a team that ultimately wins."

Chelsea have to recognise it’s a London derby and match the intensity of a West Ham side who are "competitive, organised, have good players and always know what they're doing".

