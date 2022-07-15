Former Southampton midfielder Jo Tessem has joined BBC Radio Solent as Saints summariser for the 2022-23 season.

Tessem scoreed 15 goals in 128 appearances for the club and has revealed the bizarre nature of his signing back in November 1999.

"I was due to go on holiday after my club [Molde] had played against Real Madrid in the Champions League," he told Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore. "I'd packed my car and was ready to go.

"Then I was told Southampton had a made an offer for me and wanted me to go over and watch their game on the Saturday.

"So I flew over, sat down in Staplewood and the manager Dave Jones came over to me and said: 'You're playing tomorrow.' Those were his first words to me - I'd not signed a contract or anything!"

