Can McGeady still light up top flight?

Twelve years after he last graced Scotland's top division with Celtic, Aiden McGeady has been coaxed back by Hibernian.

The arrival of a 36-year-old plagued by recent injury troubles wouldn't normally create a buzz of excitement among a fanbase, but McGeady is no ordinary player.

The winger's guile and dancing feet helped him to three league titles among seven honours at Celtic and took him to Russia and England's Premier League as well as appearing at two European Championships with Republic of Ireland, for whom he has 93 caps.

Even though the lightning pace has subsided, he was a stand-out and fans' favourite for Sunderland in recent years.

However, a serious knee injury cut short his final campaign on Wearside and raises questions over whether he can hit the ground running at Easter Road.

McGeady's last game was seven months ago and the rigours of the Scottish Premiership will present a stern test.

Manager Lee Johnson - having worked with McGeady at Sunderland - knows how to get the best out of him and his experience is welcome in a youthful Hibs squad.

Should the player recapture peak fitness and form, Hibs will reap the benefits.