Leeds United's poor performance at relegation rivals Everton meant they were forced into a rapid managerial appointment, says former England captain Alan Shearer.

The Whites had failed to decide on a successor to Jesse Marsch since sacking him a fortnight ago, but eventually plumped for former Watford manager Javi Gracia, announcing his appointment on a "flexible contract" on Tuesday.

Shearer believes the manner of the 1-0 loss at Everton forced the club's hand after they missed out on a number of previous dugout targets.

"They had to do something and they had to do it quickly, because they were hopeless at the weekend," Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They were devoid of ideas, [and had] no goal threat, so they had to appoint someone.

"He has Premier League experience and he is available. He doesn't demand a long contract. He has one job and that is to keep them up - it is going to be very, very difficult."

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope agreed that Gracia's most important objective is keeping Leeds in the top flight.

"First, staying in the division has to be it [the priority]," said Pope. "Let's forget any long-termism, hence the flexible nature. We can see his mission is to keep them in the division."

