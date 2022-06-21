Eetu Vertainen has endured a pretty miserable time at St Johnstone and the Finnish forward could be heading out on loan to Linfield again.

The 23-year-old joined Saints last summer but made just eight apperances - only three of them starts - and failed to break his scoring duck.

He was loaned out to Linfield in February and helped them to a fourth successive Northern Irish league title, even netting four goals in a 5-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Now the Belfast club - managed by former Rangers striker David Healy - are reportedly keen to bring Vertainen back, external and it's unlikely Saints will stand in his way.