Kyle Walker Peter's feels Southampton's performance against Bournemouth was "disappointing" as they struggle to stay in the Premier League relegation battle.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after Thursday's 1-0 defeat, the defender said: "To come here and perform the way we did is not good enough, and we deserve what we have been given.

"I don't understand it either [struggling to create chances].

"We showed how deadly we can be against arguably the best team in the league [Arsenal] and then you come here against Bournemouth, who are in a similar situation to us, and we struggle to create anything until the last 10 minutes. It's really disappointing."

The defeat leaves Saints rooted to the bottom of the table, six points off safety with just five games remaining.

"All we have to do is focus on our performances and forget everything else, and just try to win every game," said the former Tottenham player.

"That's what we have tried to do all season. We've tried to win every game and it's just not really worked for us, so we'll go into the last five games and try to win them all and we'll see what happens.

"We have showed we can compete and that's what we'll try to do again. We'll take it game by game, starting with Sunday [against Newcastle United]."