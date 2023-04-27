'Unexpected tail-off' cost Livi top-six spot - Stewart

An unexpected form dip at the business end of the season cost Livingston a top-six spot, reckons Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart.

Victory for David Martindale's side last weekend at Dundee United would have sealed a top-six finish at St Mirren's expense, but the 2-0 defeat consigned them to the bottom half.

“Defensively, it’s the aspect of the game you wouldn't normally associate with Livingston in terms of sloppiness,” Stewart said.

“Certainly you see with the last goal against Dundee United it’s a poor defensive lapse in concentration from [Cristian] Montano, I know they’re chasing the game a little bit.

“That game there is not the reason why they’ve not made the top six.

“They’ve lost six out of nine, they picked up a little bit and managed to win two of their last five, but over the last couple of months it’s been a bit of a tail-off which is not what you would have expected from Livingston.”