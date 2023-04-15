Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a big goal at the end but a hell of a performance. We were in complete control first half and went behind to a team chasing Champions League football. Dominated the ball, had some lovely spells and were the better side. Managed to get ourselves in front and deservedly so. Their second goal was offside but the lads were incredible and showed quality. You can't lose every game in the last minute. We have lost a few this year. For one to go our way was big for us.

"We stay with the same plan. Spurs have nothing to lose, throw more attacking players on and be more aggressive than they were. We could maybe have been better with the ball and felt the pressure a bit. But 2-1 at Spurs you are going to come under some pressure and we did.

"[The second Spurs goal] is clearly offside. Neto has to lean to see around Harry Kane. I am amazed. I was disappointed with the officials today. With six minutes to go you know they will throw everything at you. They miss a header. We had literally just switched the forwards' sides and the ball falls at Dango's [Ouattara] feet. He finishes it reallyt well. I am just delighted for the lads. I spoke to them before about taking a huge step towards where we want to get to. To come and win is one thing but to dominate for the opening spell like we did is impressive.

"We try not to get carried away. We will enjoy this and then it will be gone and put into the memory banks for the fans to enjoy. There is a huge week next week and we need to be ready."