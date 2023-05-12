Eddie Howe does not believe his Newcastle United team are feeling the pressure of the task ahead as they bid to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

The third-placed Magpies will be sure of a top-four finish if they take a minimum of seven points from their final four matches.

Asked if the "air is heavier" around the squad with so much at stake in the closing weeks of the season, manager Howe said: "I think the air should be lighter, not heavier. We’re excited - that has to be our emotion.

"We’re looking forward to the challenges ahead. I don’t feel the players are daunted by it. I’ve seen them train this week - again it’s been very good and the players seem mentally in a good head space.

"We’re approaching it with a view of what we can achieve, rather than worrying about any consequences."