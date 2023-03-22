Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

After Saturday's vital win at Wolves, Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia estimated he'd be working with only 10 senior players during the international break.

That does beg the question: how much effective work can be achieved with so many cogs of the machine missing when you are trying to instil new drills and patterns of play?

Gracia actually could be working with 13 who could be classed as first-team regulars, depending on their fitness - Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Pascal Struijk, Joel Robles, Luis Sinisterra, Sam Greenwood and Georginio Rutter. None of those players has been called up by their respective countries.

However, he is still without long-term injury victims Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, as well as Tyler Adams (hamstring) - though the latter two would have been away with Northern Ireland and the United States anyway if fit.

Rest and recuperation is vital for them, and also for those he alluded to having picked up bumps and bruises, before the trip to leaders Arsenal on 1 April.

Gracia's training squad before that game is further diminished by others who have made senior debuts - Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Kristoffer Klaesson - also being called up for youth internationals. And teeangers Archie Gray and James Debayo, who have been on the bench for the first team, are also away with England youth squads.

Let's not forget United have 15 players out on loan too - Diego Llorente, Dan James, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton being the most notable.

This final enforced stoppage of the campaign may be a welcome break in some respects, but it's also a barrier to team building and momentum.