We asked for you to have your say on Manchester City being crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in six years.

Here are some of your comments:

Andrew: They are one of the best teams in the Premier League and even Europe. They are juggernauts, a force to be reckoned with. I have been supporting Manchester City since I was a kid, and this is the best side I have seen. Kudos to Pep - he is the best.

Stella: City went to the Emirates and won there and for me that was the turning point, cemented by the demolition of Arsenal in the return game at the Etihad. Yes, we have lots of resources at hand, but other big clubs have had a higher net spend and got nowhere near City’s achievements. Long way from losing to York City in Division Two a few years ago!

Michael: I grew up in the era of Summerbee, Bell and Lee. I was used to the twists and turns in City's game, and there more of them than on the Belle View rollercoaster. This City team is a dream to watch.

Ronnie: What an amazing achievement for Pep and the team. Well deserved Premier League champions. Two more trophies to play for to end the season on a astronomical high.

Roddy: Dropping just two points from a possible 42 in the run-in is the key thing. Great consistency.