Dr Dan Plumley, principle lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam:

Relegation hits hard on the finances of a club. It wipes £60m off the revenue line overnight. This is the difference between the guaranteed Premier League television payment per season and the first year of parachute payments following relegation. The most recent available revenue figures in 2022 stood at £181.0m (Everton), £189.2m (Leeds United) and £214.6m (Leicester City). Relegation would put a significant dint in that figure. The most recent of the three to have been in the Championship (Leeds) earned £54.2m in that year (2020) highlighting the enormity of the revenue gap between the leagues.

With the reduction in revenue also comes the need to attempt to balance the cost side of the equation. All three clubs have made after tax losses for the last four years. The pandemic accounts for some of that, but even in a normal year, the scales don’t often balance for many clubs outside of the established elite. In the last two seasons, both Leicester’s and Everton’s wages to revenue ratio has been between 85-95%. Leeds is slightly more modest (64%) but the wage pressure would still be huge for all three clubs should the worst happen and one would hope that wage reduction clauses linked to relegation are already accounted for in player contracts. If not, it is likely we would see some sales of the biggest assets and biggest earners.

The other issues following relegation surround ownership and exposure. Reductions in revenue coupled with high costs and the pressure to bounce straight back put further emphasis on the owners to dip into their own pocket. Each club has a unique ownership situation at present. Leicester’s owners recently wrote off a significant amount of debt which will improve the club’s balance sheet position in the future. Leeds appear set for new owners at some point as potentially do Everton, although the latter story has certainly had a few twists and turns in recent months. There is of course a new stadium to consider with Everton as well. Any investors coming in are likely to be playing a waiting game with such financial jeopardy attached to the situation.

The other big miss comes from wider exposure. The Premier League themselves in 2019 stated that Premier League is shown in 191 out of 193 countries recognised by the United Nations. That equates to a lot of eyes on screen, on the club and indeed the city/region. It is impossible to attach an actual figure on what this aspect is worth, but the reach is phenomenal. This, coupled with the financial blow, is why many Premier League clubs cite relegation and divisional status as their principal risk in their annual accounts and it is also why if they do drop out of the league, they are desperate to return at the earliest possible opportunity.