Raheem Sterling will have found the "best outcome" for himself and for England, believes Frank Lampard after the Chelsea forward was omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad.

Sterling has 82 caps for his country, scoring 20 times, but has shown only glimpses of his best form since moving to the Blues from Manchester City last summer.

While admitting he "does not know the exact details", Lampard insisted this could be a good outcome for the 28-year-old.

"What I do know is that Raheem is obviously a top level player who has played for England for a long time," he said.

"Sometimes these games at the end of the season for players who have played a lot, are different challenges.

"If there has been a mutual conversation between himself and Gareth, I am sure they will find the right outcome that is best for England and best for Raheem."

England play Malta and North Macedonia next month as part of their qualifying fixtures for Euro 2024.