Hibernian 2-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Winning this game, theoretically, meant one hand on fifth place. It might even mean fourth. Lee Johnson was right, this was the biggest game of the season.

Therefore, it was a surprise that only Hibs turned up in the first 45 minutes. But, Johnson's frustration will be that they weren't out of sight by the time Matthew MacDermid blew his half-time whistle.

The man he could so often rely on for goals - Nisbet - left his shooting boots at home.

Other players stepped up. Both Fish and Youan have delivered since the turn of the year, with Campbell continuing his progression. Cadden got down the right well and Newell helped dominate midfield in the first half.