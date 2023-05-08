Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

David de Gea has saved Manchester United on plenty of occasions during his 12-year career at Old Trafford, but his terrible error at London Stadium has just opened the door for their rivals looking to pip them to a Champions League qualification spot.

Said Benrahma was surrounded by three Manchester United players and without a team-mate in sight when he attempted a hopeful effort from 25 yards, but De Gea appeared to lose his footing before allowing the ball to slip from his grasp and into the net.

His reaction said it all, with the Spaniard lying face down on the turf as the West Ham fans erupted.

With Liverpool and Tottenham both winning on Saturday, and Brighton playing the first of their three games in hand on Monday, Erik ten Hag's side now find themselves under pressure to cling on to a top-four spot with four games still to play.

The visitors had actually started the brighter of the two sides before the opening goal. But they lacked a cutting edge and had 10 shots without hitting the target before Christian Eriksen finally found Lukas Fabianski's gloves in first-half stoppage time.

Their energy levels dipped in the second half, with their only real opportunities a Marcus Rashford shot tipped over from a tight angle before Anthony Martial went close late on.

Their tame finish to the match suggests their relentless schedule - they have played 57 matches already this season - may be taking its toll.