Aberdeen v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Only Celtic (12) are on a longer ongoing winning run in the Scottish Premiership than Aberdeen (6), who have kept a clean sheet in five of their six straight wins, including each of their last four.

Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in 16 Premiership goals against Aberdeen (12 goals, 4 assists), with 10 of these being penalties. Since Rangers' promotion in 2016, Tavernier has more goal involvements (16) and goals (12) against Aberdeen than any player has against a single opponent in the division.

Rangers have won 11 of their last 12 league games, although lost their last such away match 3-2 at Celtic. Not since February 2020 have they lost two in a row away from home.

Aberdeen are winless in 14 league meetings with Rangers (D4 L10) since a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December 2018, losing their last three in a row.