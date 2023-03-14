Kuol needs 'strong mentality' to thrive at Hearts - Arnold

Garang Kuol's Australia call-up can bring him "back to life" after a tough start to his loan spell at Hearts, says national boss Graham Arnold.

The 18-year-old forward has made just two starts in eight Hearts appearances and has yet to score since arriving from Newcastle United in January.

Kuol featured at the 2022 World Cup for the Socceroos and is in line to add to his three caps in friendlies with Ecuador on 24 and 28 March.

"I think he's gone to a physical competition and it's going to be a learning process for the kid as well," said Arnold.

"It's not easy, and a lot of people don't understand that when you leave family, you leave friends. It's all a learning process so for the kid, it's about hanging there and working hard and having that strong mentality.

"But this is what a national team camp can do for young kids, or players that are going through a bit of a negative experience at their club at the moment if they're not winning games that brings them back to life in camp for 10 days.

"They're playing for the nation. There's nothing more proud for them than that - giving him some energy and he'll go back to Hearts feeling in a much better mood."