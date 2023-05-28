Today the 2022-2023 season ended.

It has been a really tough one, where we have not delivered the performances and results required for the standards of this football club.

Although it would be easier to blame someone else, it is time to look at ourselves and be self-critical. It is the only way of moving forward, and this club must be where you, the fans, deserve: at the top fighting for trophies.

It has been a very emotional day, and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Stamford Bridge for showing me your unconditional support and love, the one I have always felt.

Now it is time to recharge the batteries and work towards the future, a future I am certain will be bright once again.

Lots of love,

Azpi