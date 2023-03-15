Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s winless streak has now gone on for 10 league games, and this is the worst possible time for them to be taking on a Brighton team who are full of confidence and play with such freedom.

The Eagles are in relegation trouble but I do think they can get out of it.

After this game and Sunday’s trip to Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal, their next six games are all against sides around them in the bottom half of the table - Leicester (h), Leeds (a), Southampton (a), Everton (h), Wolves (a) and West Ham (h).

Palace took 13 points from a possible 18 against those teams earlier in the season and, although their lack of goals is a concern, it’s not as if they have started leaking lots at the other end. They know those games are winnable, they just need to nick a goal or two from somewhere.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Read the full match preview and make your own prediction here