We asked for your opinion on the appointment of Steven MacLean as permanent St Johnstone manager on a three-year contract.

This is what you told us:

Jim: Better to appoint someone who knows the club and who the players are familiar with than starting a whole new process with someone from outside.

Duncan: Steven is the most obvious and best appointment for Saints. His record as a player in scoring goals for every team he played for is impressive. He know the club inside out and is well liked by all colleagues. He is a winner with a lot of experience north and south of the border. Best bet - top six next season.

Brian: The 3-5-2 that Callum [Davidson] refused to change was dumped and it's almost like a different team. Extrapolate the past five games over a season and we'll be fighting for a European place, not clinging to the top league by a fingernail. Great appointment by Steve Brown, a new hungry manager keen to succeed.

Philip: Would have preferred Jody Morris but willing to give Steven a chance.

Willie: Good appointment, he’ll gee the team up. Davidson chopped and changed too much, never let the team settle. I don’t think Steven will do that, the players look much happier now.

Struan: Delighted. Macca gave his all on the pitch for Saints and always fought for the win. Glad he’s been given the chance to lead the team full time.

Allan: Cheap and easy option.

Andy: Steve Brown, as with his father before him, has got far more decisions right than wrong. Our club owes the Brown family a great debt of gratitude.

Brian: While many clubs of similar, or greater, stature have faltered Saints have enjoyed a lengthy period of relative stability. Employment at managerial level has seen a low risk strategy - those who know or fit our small, well run club able to operate within our means. MacLean appears to be another good fit.