Lambert backs Postecoglou's Celtic to 'make their own mark'

Former captain Paul Lambert says Ange Postecoglou has been a "revelation" at Celtic and likened his impact to that of Martin O'Neill.

"He [Postecoglou] knows the Japanese market and that has been a massive plus when you look at his recruitment," Lambert told BBC Scotland in the build-up to Saturday's visit of Rangers.

"If I think back to my time at the club, we needed someone like Martin O'Neill to come in and galvanise us. There are some similarities between the two, but this team is different. It's a new era and the team are in a new moment.

"The team I played in had everything. We had skill, strength, goalscorers, guys who had won big trophies. This group is a great team to watch, but they will want to make their own mark.

"Win on Saturday and the league is virtually over, if it isn't already. Then you're on to the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. No disrespect to Falkirk or Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but it's hard to see them stopping this Celtic team eyeing a treble."

