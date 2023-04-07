'We should have away fans' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has expressed his regret that there won't be any away fans in attendance at Parkhead on Saturday for the Glasgow derby, and hopes the situation will change in future.

"I would prefer if there were [away] fans involved," he said. "We have to get on and play the game. In any stadium you want to take your travelling fans, but at the same time the decision has been made, so we move forward. It'll be the same for Celtic when they come to Ibrox.

"I never experienced [a derby with full away allocations]. This is my 16th game against Celtic, two have been at Hampden, so there's been the split and the atmosphere has been fantastic, but for all the league games I've never known that.

"I can only listen to what other people say. We should have some fans if we can logistically, and hopefully moving forward that is the case."

Beale also challenged his players to start the game strongly, even without any Rangers fans present to spur them on.

"It's important that we start well tomorrow," he added. "We're going away from home with no fans, so the home crowd will be up - it's important we start strong and start winning duels.

"We were too slow in both games [against Celtic] - that's not the Rangers in this fixture that I remember, but it's the Rangers in this fixture that I've inherited. It's important that we show a different face, and start big games stronger."