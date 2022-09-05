Tuchel on Aubameyang, VAR and Dinamo Zagreb
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea open their Champions League group stage against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia tomorrow night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Thiago Silva has stayed behind in London after playing every minute so far this season. Denis Zakaria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both available for selection.
Tuchel says they will need to plan Aubameyang's integration into the team: "He's very ambitious, he's very focussed and he's hungry to play for us and prove a point. But he cannot play 90 minutes so we need to manage that."
On Reece James' new six-year contract: "He's a very decisive player and we've told you many times how important he is. There's still a lot to come from him and we are happy to have a key player with us for so many years."
He was coy on the VAR controversy surrounding West Ham's disallowed goal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, stating: "I can understand their frustrations. You know what happened to me when I spoke about the referee last time - it was pretty expensive. I'm not going to comment on it too much now."
He expects a tough challenge at Stadion Maksimir: "Dinamo are used to winning and that shapes a certain mentality. They deserve to be here and will play a very technical, emotional game against us. That's always difficult."