A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Poor refereeing performances are almost certainly a phenomenon every fan of every club experiences.

But the Whites' history is so full of controversy it is difficult to attribute it all to either corruption or incompetence.

Whether that be the Football Association dissolving Leeds City in 1919. The 1973 and 1975 European finals. Or even a recent run of 58 games in the Championship without a penalty. And countless other incidents.

With United it has always felt like 'just because you're paranoid, doesn't mean they're not after you'.

A report into refereeing decisions in the NRL states: "Unconscious bias in the context of professional refereeing may mean that learned stereotypes, deeply ingrained within their beliefs, influence the way in which individual referees automatically engage with players and situations."

A club branded "Dirty Leeds" by the media in the 1960s was an image compounded by one of the most broadcast football games of all time, the 1970 FA Cup final.

This historical reputation of the Whites led the club to have more chants sung against them than any other.

If unconscious bias exists at all, it would have to exist against Leeds United. Perhaps Leeds fans aren't paranoid after all.