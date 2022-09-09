R﻿angers say they are in discussions with Uefa and Police Scotland over whether Tuesday's Champions League game with Napoli at Ibrox will go ahead as scheduled.

Uncertainty surrounds the fixture after all football matches in Scotland and England this weekend were postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

R﻿angers' statement said: "We are aware of policing and resource pressures, especially on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that discussions are taking place between UEFA, Police Scotland and Rangers regarding our scheduled Champions League fixture v Napoli.

"As present, the game is scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time."