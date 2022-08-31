Southampton are the favourites to sign PSV's Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Everton and Leeds have reportedly joined the race to sign the 23-year-old with deadline day looming.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Gakpo has been linked with Manchester United and he was their back-up if they didn’t sign Antony.

"He’s that age range of player that has done well. He’s a Dutch international and made his debut for Holland last summer. I don’t think he’s the finished article but what this has done has created a market for this player.

"Everton, Leeds, Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United showing interest in the space of a few weeks is quite a lot. He will end up at one of those clubs but I can’t tell you who it will be. It’s all a bit scattergun. I suspect Southampton are probably the frontrunners."

