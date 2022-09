We asked for your views on Dundee United's season so far.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jim: Absolutely awful. Worst period in following United since early 1950s. Embarrassing and almost impossible to correct.

Anon: It looks like the new manager will be Fox, the cheap option. That's us relegated and it will be hard to get back up. I will not go see our team again - how cheap can a board be? No ambition for United.