De Bruyne and Guardiola shortlisted for Fifa award

Kevin de Bruyne has been shortlisted for the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

The Manchester City playmaker is up against fellow Premier League stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and N'Golo Kante for the men's award.

City boss Pep Guardiola is nominated for the best men's coach award.

The player award is for club and intentional performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

