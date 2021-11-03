'Conte could be a winner to keep Kane'

Antonio Conte could deliver the kind of success that could keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, says Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis.

Conte was appointed as Spurs boss on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and one of his key tasks will be to get the most out of Kane, who wanted to leave the club during the summer.

"This is probably one of the best appointments Levy has made in his 20 years at Tottenham," the Daily Mirror's Lewis told Football Daily. "There's a feeling that Conte could have gone to Manchester United.

"I think they have signed him precisely because they are not convinced United won't pull the trigger on Solskjaer if they are humiliated again on the weekend against Manchester City.

"I think that is why Spurs have been decisive to get their man.

"Levy has had to get this right. I think if there is a slither of a chance they can also keep Harry Kane, it could be by attracting one of the best managers in European or maybe even world football.

"Conte arrives at the top of his game. I think a lot of United fans will be a little bit envious of Spurs right now as they have a guy who can take them places.

"When Conte joined Inter Milan, they were 21 points behind the Serie A winners Juventus. The following season it was four points and the following season he won Serie A. This is a guy who closes gaps. If Kane buys into Conte, I think he can deliver the success Kane is desperate for."

