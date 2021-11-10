Refreshed Howe impresses in front of media

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle's new head coach Eddie Howe looked refreshed after an 18-month break from football and his performance in front of the cameras would have struck the right notes with fans, who were previously critical of former manager Steve Bruce.

He said he was "absolutely confident" that he could keep the club in the Premier League and that he wanted to play football that "entertains and excites".

But, perhaps more importantly, he showed a level of understanding about the size of the club and how precious it is to its supporters.

The former Bournemouth boss said he "would treat it as if it were his own family" and said he would move his family to the North East, because it was "so, so important that I commit to the area."

He added: "I think with the hours that I'm going to work if I didn't bring my family with me, then there's absolutely no chance I will ever see them!"

Howe was also asked if he had any concerns about the Saudi Arabian links with the club, given the country's human rights record. He said: "For me this was a football decision." There are sure to be more questions on that front.

It was a confident showing from Howe. But the 43-year-old will know that talk only gets you so far with supporters, and it's results that count, starting at home to Brentford at St James' Park on 20 November.