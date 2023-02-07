Leeds under-21 head coach Michael Skubala says the Whites' tactics will be virtually the same against Manchester United as if Jesse Marsch was still in the dugout.

Skubala, along with assistant head coach Chris Armas and development coach Paco Gallardo, will lead the team at Old Trafford on Wednesday and he admits it's a tight turnaround from Marsch's departure on Monday.

"We've got 24 hours," said Skubala. "We've got one session this afternoon so some things will have to be the same.

"There may be a few little tweaks in how we want to play but fundamentally we need to make sure the players understand the game plan."

The Red Devils are on a daunting run of 13 successive home wins but Skubala says he is excited about the Whites' prospects.

"We will set up to try to exploit their weaknesses," he said. "We've been really good without the ball, aggressive and on the front foot.

"I don't think anybody thinks it will be easy, but we will be competitive and try to put on a good show. If we can nick something, that would be good."