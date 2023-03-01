Sutton's prediction: 2-1 after extra time

Tottenham are in decent form but this looks like a really awkward game for them. Sheffield United are an aggressive side who will give it everything they have got and Bramall Lane will be rocking.

The Blades only just about avoided being upset by non-league Wrexham in the last round, but I think they will be the ones supplying the shock result this time.

Adele's prediction: 1-2

It was a shame that Sheffield United knocked out Wrexham, which is close to where I grew up in Welshpool. I am going to have to back Tottenham here - they are a bit hit and miss but they can usually rely on Harry Kane to get them through.

Paul's prediction: 2-1

I don't think the Tottenham lads will fancy this one. They might not want to be there.

