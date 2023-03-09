Brendan Rodgers says he is available "as long as the club wants me" and accepts Leicester are embroiled in a battle against relegation.

The Foxes boss has overseen a difficult season at King Power Stadium with last week's defeat to bottom-side Southampton leaving the club just two points above the bottom three.

Asked specifically if he was planning to stay, Rodgers said: "As long as the club wants me. You always fight to stay in position. I do my very best and I give my players everything we possibly can.

"We've been here four memorable years and it's been a challenge this season and we've always been about togetherness. I've always said it - I enjoy the challenge."

He also accepts Leicester need to do the dirty work in order to get points, starting this weekend against Chelsea.

"You need to have aggression and you may have to go against what you are," he said. "You cannot let players do what they want to do against you.

"You have to get in contention and then you earn your right to play your football.

“There’s a recognition we’re in a position nobody wants to be in. We have the qualities to come through that. We do our talking on the pitch."