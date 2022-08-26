Antonio Conte says Tottenham's hierarchy know he will need two players for every role as he prepares for a stage of the season where he feels the true competitors will become known.

Tottenham found out their Champions League group yesterday and will be well aware of the burden of European football alongside the Premier League season.

He said: "I was talking also with (managing director) Fabio Paratici about this difficulty. To play one game every seven days is one thing. To play many games every three days is totally different.

"This is the period where you understand which teams and which squads are really good to be competitive.

"For many situations to play every three days, for injuries, because players start to be tired and you have to make rotations, it's the right moment to understand if your squad's depth is good, is the depth right and quality right?"

Conte stance means he is keen to recruit if the likes of fringe players such as Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon or Bryan Gil depart in order to play regular football.

"For sure if there are players that go out, then we need players to come in," Conte added.

"The club know very well the importance for me to have a squad with a couple of players in every role.

"For sure we want to make happy every single player but at the same time we have to make the right evaluation for our club, for our team so we'll see what happens.

"There are players that are in the plan and other players we want to try to give them the possibility to play more regularly and to take more time to play. I repeat, we are trying to find the best solution for both the club and the team, but also for the players."