'Everton need two strikers at least'

Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs says the club need to sign at least two strikers to "lift" the fans.

Demarai Gray's late equaliser against Nottingham Forest last weekend earned their first point of the season.

With Richarlison leaving for Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Everton have only Salomon Rondon as a recognised senior striker.

Stubbs, speaking after a celebrity golf event at Formby, told BBC Radio Merseyside: "It's all about building confidence. Forest were pretty average. A half-decent Everton could have won comfortably.

"It's always difficult when you haven't got a striker. They need to address that situation as soon as possible.

"It's the fourth week since Calvert-Lewin was injured and still no one is in the door. Everton fans are rightly asking questions.

"The manager needs two strikers in at least, a playmaker, a number 10 to link it up. They have to have a really strong end to the window.

"I'd like a new striker to have Premier League experience because they need to hit the ground running. We can't wait for someone to take a month or two to get up to speed. If you don't get some momentum going, the Premier League takes no prisoners. They don't want to be embroiled in the position they were last season.

"Defensively they're not far away. In midfield Alex Iwobi has been a revelation. It's just the forward areas. The fans need a lift. It was a bit flat on Saturday. The board need to up their game in the final days of the window."

Listen to Stubbs on Radio Merseyside Sport from 34 minutes here