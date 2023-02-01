Aberdeen v St Mirren: Team news

Dundee United striker Tony Watt was St Mirren's big signing on transfer deadline day - he has to do with a place on the bench at Pittodrie. Midfielder Keanu Baccus is the only change made by manager Stephen Robinson to the team that beat Motherwell at the weekend, as he replaces Ethan Erhahon, who has left for Lincoln City.

This is the starting XI and subs for St Mirren:

Carson, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, O'Hara, Kiltie, Tanser, Greive, Main.

Substitutes: Urminsky, R. Taylor, Gallagher, Small, Flynn, F. Taylor, Offord, Jamieson, Watt.