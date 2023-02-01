Dundee United have recalled teenage forward Kai Fotheringham from his loan spell at Stirling Albion.

Fotheringham, 19, made 16 appearances in all competitions for the League 2 club this season, scoring five goals, after joining them in August.

United say Fotheringham, who has made three substitute appearances for the Tannadice side and has also had loan spells at Falkirk, Raith and Cove Rangers, will return to “continue his development in our first-team environment”.