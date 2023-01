Tottenham's Djed Spence has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

Since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer, the right-back has made six appearances under Antonio Conte, with his Premier League debut coming in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

He links up with Joe Rodon, who also joined the French side on loan at the beginning of the season.