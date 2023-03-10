Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Things were bad for West Ham last week. Very bad. Their defeat by Brighton was an absolute humiliation, because they were pummelled.

I could copy and paste what I said before West Ham played Forest a couple of weeks ago - Hammers boss David Moyes needs a result here.

They beat Forest 4-0 and got everyone thinking that West Ham were back, but Aston Villa are really awkward opponents.

There is no way Villa are getting beaten like that, and I am not sure a draw will keep the Hammers fans happy.

I actually really fancy Villa to win this but Danny Ings will be up front for the Hammers against his former club, so he is going to score.

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Villa play some nice football at times and even though I'm a Blues fan I am happy to see them do well for the city. West Ham are not firing at the moment, I'm not sure why.

