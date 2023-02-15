Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace’s last match against Brighton summed up the feeling that is threatening to take over the view of the season.

The Eagles struggled to get hold of the ball, having just 26% possession, and struggled to create clear chances.

Patrick Vieira’s side now have just one win from nine matches in all competitions. The fixture list has been unkind to them with recent games against members of the top six and the form teams of Brighton and Newcastle.

However, frustrations from supporters are starting to grow as some are starting to look at the sides behind them in the league. Wolves and Everton have picked up points and some are worrying the Eagles could be in a relegation fight if they do not start picking up points.

Their talisman Wilfried Zaha is still injured, and still stands as top goalscorer with six Premier League goals. Palace are into their 10th season in the top division but still find themselves waiting for Zaha to come back to give them something to look forward to.