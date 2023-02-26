'Man Utd are in the title race'

Man United lifting the EFL Cup

Brentford defender Ben Mee believes winning the EFL Cup could be the springboard for Manchester United challenging for the Premier League this season.

Speaking on on BBC Radio 5 Live Mee said: "I think Man Utd are in the title race, anything can happen. Teams have been dropping points above them and there's no reason why they can't challenge.

"They've built up a lot of belief in recent weeks and they will be full of confidence going into the final few months of the season."