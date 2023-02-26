Brentford defender Ben Mee believes winning the EFL Cup could be the springboard for Manchester United challenging for the Premier League this season.

Speaking on on BBC Radio 5 Live Mee said: "I think Man Utd are in the title race, anything can happen. Teams have been dropping points above them and there's no reason why they can't challenge.

"They've built up a lot of belief in recent weeks and they will be full of confidence going into the final few months of the season."