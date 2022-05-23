Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Battered and bruised all season Leeds United and their supporters' beautiful belligerence defied the odds and logic to secure a third consecutive season in the Premier League.

It was the most Leedsy way of doing things too - up by a goal, up by a man, rivals score, United concede, foreboding, up by two men, nerves shredded, another last-minute winner... relief.

The week's prevailing mood appeared to be one of resignation to a return to Championship football and it was not helped before kick-off with the news that striker Patrick Bamford's hoped for return from a myriad of injuries was curtailed by contracting Covid. Just another blow in a campaign riddled with misfortune and the seismic decision to sack a revered head coach in Marcelo Bielsa with the club just outside the drop zone. Raphinha's penalty and Jack Harrison's deflected drive at Brentford kept it that way.

Bielsa's successor Jesse Marsch said he never wavered in his belief that he would keep the club up and with the celebrations under way chairman Andrea Radrizzani secured the American's future with a message: "We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward."

He added: "Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year... but this is not success and improvements are needed." He is right.

A serious summer is in store for United, who need to look at their player recruitment and invest, resolve the futures of stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, build the backroom staff, assess which returning loanees are considered capable for the top flight, continue with the planned ground expansion and reveal whether the San Francisco 49ers move towards a controlling stake.

But for now it's to savour the moment, because United have shown that when their backs are against the wall and other fans taunt them with their singing - they are no longer falling apart, and are still in the joy division.