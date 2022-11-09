'Not one player can knock on Lampard's door and complain... but the pressure will build'
- Published
Everton's second string were "really poor" in being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth on Tuesday, says former Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis.
Frank Lampard made 11 changes to the side that lost to Leicester City on Saturday, but Pulis argues none of the replacements stand a chance of starting.
"Not one player can knock on Lampard's door and complain if left out for the next game," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They were really poor and made it easy for Bournemouth.
"They were so slow, playing backwards, square and sideways. They did not like it at all."
This result makes it just one win in seven games for Everton, with the Toffees sliding to 16th in the Premier League.
"As manager, you will take the flak," Pulis added. "Irrespective of whether the fans like him or not. He will be very, very disappointed and the pressure will build."
Listen to full discussion on Everton over here on BBC Sounds